Inzaghi happy with Inter Milan's "great performance" for victory at Empoli

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was left delighted with their 3-0 win at Empoli on Wednesday night.

Davide Frattesi scored twice, with Lautaro Martinez also on the scoresheet.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Inzaghi was full of praise for his players.

What does this victory mean?

"I congratulate the boys, on Sunday we were disappointed. We analysed the good things done and a victory was needed to redeem the draw against Juve. We worked with some limitations, but the boys gave a great performance. Asllani came to the bench with infiltrations."

How much room for growth does the team have?

"We must always grow, at the moment we are a bit limited but we knew it was a challenging block. We had to make a virtue of necessity but the team responded well."

Today it started again with those who made the most mistakes against Juve. What did you say to each other?

"We analyzed by looking at the things we did well but also those we had to do better. I was satisfied with the performance, I was only disappointed with the result. The numbers are always good but we have to do better in the non-possession phase. I thank the fans because there were many of them and they supported us from the beginning to the end."

How important is Lautaro?

"I'm very happy for him, I insisted with Lautaro because at that moment I wanted him to get satisfaction. He deserved to get back to scoring, Barella was very good at serving him."