Inter Milan striker Lautaro: I've been waiting for that goal for a long time

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez was happy with his goal in their 3-0 win against Cagliari on Saturday.

It was the captain's first goal for Inter since November 3.

Lautaro later said: "I've been waiting for the goal for a long time, but the most important thing is that the team wins.

"My teammates are the ones who always keep me alive, what matters is what you do for the team. We attackers are the first defenders, sometimes the goal doesn't come, but today it came and I'm happy about that, it was a complicated match. We found our calm again after the goal, they could have put us in difficulty.

"We are happy because we bring home three important points before going to play the Super Cup. We all work week after week with what the coach asks, we have a lot of mobility, we are working in many aspects. The most important thing is to continue to raise the level."

