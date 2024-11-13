Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd players rally to support Van Nistelrooy after Amorim axe
Dias reveals Viana will join Man City in February
Amorim eager to work with Mount at Man Utd
Man Utd announce Van Nistelrooy departure

Inter Milan president Marotta: Patron model no longer works in Italy

Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan president Marotta: Patron model no longer works in Italy
Inter Milan president Marotta: Patron model no longer works in ItalyAction Plus
Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta admits the club's owners won't stretch themselves to strengthen the squad.

Inter are currently backed by US hedge fund Oaktree.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Marotta said,  “The key word is sustainability. The patronage mechanism no longer exists.

“This is proved by the fact that, luckily, foreign owners manage Milanese clubs; 60% of revenues come from TV rights, and we must sell a product to the fans.

"They are clients, and nowadays, young people struggle to watch an entire match. Therefore, the challenge is to create a better product.”

Mentions
Serie AInter
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd ask for Quenda; Liverpool 2 options for Van Dijk successor; Real Madrid Xabi contact
AC Milan president Scaroni enjoys dig at Inter
Inter Milan midfielder Calhanoglu: Serie A much tougher this season