Inter Milan president Marotta: Patron model no longer works in Italy

Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta admits the club's owners won't stretch themselves to strengthen the squad.

Inter are currently backed by US hedge fund Oaktree.

Marotta said, “The key word is sustainability. The patronage mechanism no longer exists.

“This is proved by the fact that, luckily, foreign owners manage Milanese clubs; 60% of revenues come from TV rights, and we must sell a product to the fans.

"They are clients, and nowadays, young people struggle to watch an entire match. Therefore, the challenge is to create a better product.”