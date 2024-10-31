Inter Milan midfielder Frattesi happy with brace in victory at Empoli

Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi was delighted with his double in their win at Empoli last night.

Inter clinched a crucial 3-0 victory on the night.

Frattesi told Inter's website afterwards: "Let's hope to continue like this. If we win, even better, I'm happy with this reaction.

"Having three games a week mentally you think you're never tired even if you actually are.

"I think I still have a lot of room to improve. I will continue to work on this until it becomes one of my main characteristics."

On his second goal, Frattesi added:"The movement is a bit more of a midfielder than a striker. Lauti was good but these are things that we try and do almost by heart, so it's not the first time I've found myself in that position.

"It was something I tried and I think it's more of a midfielder's movement."