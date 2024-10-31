Inter Milan midfielder Frattesi happy with brace in victory at Empoli

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi was delighted with his double in their win at Empoli last night.

Inter clinched a crucial 3-0 victory on the night.

Frattesi told Inter's website afterwards: "Let's hope to continue like this. If we win, even better, I'm happy with this reaction.

"Having three games a week mentally you think you're never tired even if you actually are.

"I think I still have a lot of room to improve. I will continue to work on this until it becomes one of my main characteristics."

On his second goal, Frattesi added:"The movement is a bit more of a midfielder than a striker. Lauti was good but these are things that we try and do almost by heart, so it's not the first time I've found myself in that position.

"It was something I tried and I think it's more of a midfielder's movement."

