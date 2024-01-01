Inter Milan midfielder Barella happy with wonder goal in victory over Atalanta

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella was pleased to score in victory over Atalanta on Friday.

Barella hit a super volley as Inter won 4-0 on the night.

He said afterwards: "The goal? Staying out on the corners, I try to practice this type of situation,.

“It isn’t easy, but I found the right coordination. It’s always difficult to play against Atalanta.

“Thankfully, my goal served to get a bit of a cushion on the scoreline.”

Marcus Thuram struck twice and Barella added, “Against Atalanta, it is always tough. But we won, also thanks to two strikes from Marcus. He doesn’t even know how he did it.”