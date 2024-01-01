Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd still to close Obi-Martin signing
The Bomb Squad? How Chelsea are becoming less and less a proper football club by the day
Chelsea offer Disasi to Newcastle
DONE DEAL: Chelsea close signing of Man Utd winger Sancho

Inter Milan midfielder Barella happy with wonder goal in victory over Atalanta

Inter Milan midfielder Barella happy with wonder goal in victory over Atalanta
Inter Milan midfielder Barella happy with wonder goal in victory over Atalanta
Inter Milan midfielder Barella happy with wonder goal in victory over AtalantaAction Plus
Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella was pleased to score in victory over Atalanta on Friday.

Barella hit a super volley as Inter won 4-0 on the night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said afterwards: "The goal? Staying out on the corners, I try to practice this type of situation,.

“It isn’t easy, but I found the right coordination. It’s always difficult to play against Atalanta.

“Thankfully, my goal served to get a bit of a cushion on the scoreline.”

Marcus Thuram struck twice and Barella added, “Against Atalanta, it is always tough. But we won, also thanks to two strikes from Marcus. He doesn’t even know how he did it.”

Mentions
Serie ABarella NicoloAtalantaInter
Related Articles
Sacchi: There's no weak points in Inter Milan; Atalanta chances...?
The Calcio Comment: Exciting Serie A season ahead - Inter favourites; Juventus surprise; Colpani worth watching
Atalanta coach Gasperini: Koopmeiners sale leaves everyone happy