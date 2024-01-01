Atalanta coach Gasperini: Koopmeiners sale leaves everyone happy

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini insists Teun Koopmeiners moves to Juventus with their best wishes.

Atalanta raked in €60m for the Dutchman this week.

Gasperini said today: "He achieved what he wanted, he gave us a lot. Everyone is happy, Juve is happy, he and Atalanta, everyone lived happily ever after."

On Ademola Lookman's returning after appearing set for PSG, he also stated: "He came back yesterday, he had his first training session, we'll see later."

La Dea meet Inter Milan on Friday night.

"We have never won at San Siro, we have never managed to do it against them, there is always a first time. Inter is a very strong team, it is something we share with many teams. It is a game that comes too soon, with all the ups and downs, but we are playing an important game against a team that won the championship."