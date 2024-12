Velez Sarsfield defender Valentin Gomez is attracting Premier League interest.

Journalist Alan Nixon is reporting Leicester City are eyeing Gomez for the winter market.

The 21 year-old can play at left-back and centre-half.

Gomez is an Argentina U20 international and rated in the £10m class by Velez.

For his part, the youngster feels ready to move to Europe in January.