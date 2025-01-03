Inter Milan defender Bisseck happy with role in Supercoppa Italiana semi win

Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck was delighted with his role in their Supercoppa Italiana semifinal win against Atalanta.

Inter won 2-0 in Riyadh thanks to Denzel Dumfries' brace.

“I’m happy that Dumfries scored two incredible goals,” said Bisseck. “Last season we won this competition. So we’re the team to beat.

“But all matches are different. We have to be well-prepared. We always put our best performance out there on the pitch.”

Bisseck also said: “I think I’m having a good season. But I still have a lot to improve on.”

“In this team, it’s easy to play, I’m happy.

“We’re the strongest team, and we want to win every competition we play in.”