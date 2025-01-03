Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Olmo BLOCKED from Barcelona loan exit
Man City make surprise midfield signing decision for January
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan

Inter Milan defender Bisseck happy with role in Supercoppa Italiana semi win

Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan defender Bisseck happy with role in Supercoppa Italiana semi win
Inter Milan defender Bisseck happy with role in Supercoppa Italiana semi winTribalfootball
Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck was delighted with his role in their Supercoppa Italiana semifinal win against Atalanta.

Inter won 2-0 in Riyadh thanks to Denzel Dumfries' brace.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I’m happy that Dumfries scored two incredible goals,” said Bisseck. “Last season we won this competition. So we’re the team to beat.

“But all matches are different. We have to be well-prepared. We always put our best performance out there on the pitch.”

Bisseck also said: “I think I’m having a good season. But I still have a lot to improve on.”

“In this team, it’s easy to play, I’m happy.

“We’re the strongest team, and we want to win every competition we play in.”

Mentions
Serie ABisseck YannDumfries DenzelInterAtalanta
Related Articles
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi delighted with attitude of players for victory over Atalanta
Atalanta coach Gasperini frustrated with decisions after Inter Milan Supercoppa defeat
Inter Milan fullback Dumfries happy with double for Supercoppa win against Atalanta