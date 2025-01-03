Inter Milan coach Inzaghi delighted with attitude of players for victory over Atalanta

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was left delighted with the attitude of his players after their Supercoppa Italiana semifinal win against Atalanta.

Inter won 2-0 in Riyadh thanks to Denzel Dumfries' brace.

Advertisement Advertisement

“The lads were excellent, it was never in doubt against a team of great quality. We wanted this Final, we made the first step and now know the most important one still has to be made, but to create this many chances against Atalanta is honestly something to be proud of,” Inzaghi told Sport Mediaset.

There could’ve been more goals, as Marco Carnesecchi made a series of remarkable saves on Lautaro Martinez, while at the other end Ederson’s goal was ruled offside.

“The goalkeeper made saves on Mkhitaryan and Dimarco too, when we didn’t get the third goal, it left the possibility of Atalanta coming back, but I could not have asked for much more from my lads.

“Our only fault is not killing off the game earlier, but I really cannot complain against quality opposition. I am very satisfied, especially with all these journeys and a packed fixture list, yet the lads showed determination, concentration and focus. We have gone beyond all expectations this season.”