Inter Milan defender Bisseck amazed by call after Cameroon rumours: 'Hello, I'm Julian Nagelsmann...'

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck admits he appreciates being called by Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Nagelsmann contacted Bisseck after a story broke recently of the Germany U21 international committing his international future to Cameroon.

He told BILD: "After what happened, coach Julian Nagelsmann contacted me. I haven't decided anything yet, but my priority is Germany, I've tried out all the youth teams there. I also told the national team coach.

"When I picked up the phone and a voice on the other end answered: 'Hello, I'm Julian Nagelsmann' it was an incredible feeling. I thought: 'Unbelievable! The national coach knows my name!'

"It's a huge thing, I'm very happy about it. I think it's very nice that the national coach contacts me personally for all the things he has to take care of. I appreciate it beyond measure, it's a great sign of respect."

Bisseck continued: "I'm growing now, but I'm far from saying: 'I should have been called up'. There are amazing defenders in the national team. I have a lot to do to belong there. But I firmly believe in it. Defending with Antonio Rüdiger in the national team would be my absolute dream. He is my role model, I would like to have his aggression.

"With him, the opponents think before kick-off: 'Oh no, I don't want to play against him today'. That's how I want to get into the psyche of my opponents."

 

