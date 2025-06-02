Inter Milan defender Acerbi explains rejecting Italy call

Inter Milan veteran Francesco Acerbi has explained turning down Italy selection this week.

Acerbi declined selection after Saturday's Champions League final defeat to PSG.

"After deep consideration, I’ve informed the CT today that I will not accept the call to join the national team. It’s not a choice I took lightly, because wearing the Azzurri shirt has always been an honour and source of pride for me,” Acerbi posted to social media on Sunday.

“However, in light of recent events, the conditions to continue on this journey do not exist at the moment. I’m not looking for excuses or favours, I demand respect. And if this respect is lacking on the part of those who should lead the group, then I prefer to step aside.

“I’m not one to hold onto a convocation. I’ve always given everything, but I won’t stay where I’m no longer really wanted, and it’s clear that I’m not a part of the CT’s project. "

Spalletti doubts

He continued: “This is my decision, and as I said this morning to the CT, it is not final, nor dictated by anger, nor by the ‘depression’ after losing a Champions League final. It is a need to take a step back.

“I wish the best to the national team, and like my teammates, I will continue to root for them with the same dedication that I have always shown on the pitch.”