Inter Milan coach Inzaghi upset after Genoa draw

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was angry after their Serie A title defence opened with a 2-2 draw with Genoa.

Inzaghi saw Marcus Thuram score twice, but Inter errors led Genoa to earn a point at the Marassi.

“There’s disappointment. In my opinion the guys played a serious, focused game. We had a decent first half, where we created a lot and conceded an unlucky goal, an accident. Then we were good in our recovery,” Inzaghi told DAZN.

“In the second half we were slower at moving the ball, then in the 84th minute we got the goal to give us the lead, but I’m still not satisfied. After the goal, we should have managed the ball better.

“Conceding two goals like that makes it difficult to win matches. Credit to Genoa, but it’s a draw that doesn’t leave us much satisfaction given what we created.

“A team like ours, leading in the 84th minute, shouldn’t concede any more goals, especially in that way.”

He added, “They were moments, because I saw a team that was focused, mentally. It’s not the easiest of pitches, we’ve always struggled when we play here, but I had good feelings about today.

“Yes, winning is difficult, winning it again even more so. The boys know it, they are mature enough and that’s why I’m disappointed.”

Perhaps a busy summer for a number of Inter’s star players was the cause of their failure to pick up three points on Saturday.

“Playing the first match of the season at the Marassi, knowing the difficulties we had after the EUROs and Copa America, if you take the lead, you have to be better at managing it. Football owes you nothing. Today, we had to give a bit more.”