Inter Milan coach Inzaghi relieved to see off Venezia

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi admits Venezia pushed them all the way for Sunday's 1-0 win.

Lautaro Martinez proved the difference with his goal, as Venezia were denied a final minute equaliser by VAR.

“We should’ve been more clinical, but to be honest I congratulated the team because the first half was excellent and we wasted big opportunities with Mkhitaryan and Thuram. I think it would’ve been an easier game for us if we had taken one of those,” Inzaghi told DAZN.

“After the break, also with the changes made by Venezia, we lost our shape a little bit and started to concede chances too. Once we broke the deadlock, the big regret is that we didn’t kill off the game and when it is in the balance, anything can still happen.

“Along with the handball, there was also a push on Bisseck. We should nonetheless have been more clinical, because you cannot leave the game open like that against an impressive Venezia side.”