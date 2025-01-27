Inter Milan coach Inzaghi happy with Frattesi in defeat of Lecce

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was left pleased after their 4-0 win against Lecce on Sunday.

Inzaghi was particularly happy with Davide Frattesi, who struck on the day.

“We had a great approach to the game and I congratulated the team for that, but it was not easy, as we returned home on Wednesday at dawn. We organised a focused, determined and aggressive match, we knew Lecce would be courageous to attack us,” Inzaghi told Sky Italia.

“There were also another two goals that we saw disallowed for a centimetre offside, which also happened to us in Prague. These lads have been playing every three days for months, it will continue like this, so we need to keep it going.”

On Frattesi, he continued: “He was our secret weapon last season, along with Carlos Augusto and Asllani, because those who were always ready to come in and cover made sure we never felt anyone’s absence. Without their contribution, we would not have been able to win our 20th Scudetto.

“I have a good rapport with Davide, he was decisive for us last season, earned his place in the Italy squad and over the last three weeks had a little fitness problem, but has shaken it off now.

“We had to do without Calhanoglu for many games this season, but Asllani has been doing very well, I wasn’t sure whether to start him for the fifth game in a row, but decided to rotate.”