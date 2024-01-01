Inter Milan chief Antonello rejects Commisso claims

Inter Milan chief exec Alessandro Antonello has rejected criticism from Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso.

Commisso has slammed Inter over their debt management after Suning's loss of the club to hedge fund Oaktree.

But Antonello insisted: “Inter always respected the rules and always will.”

Commisso had declared: “These victories arrived thanks to absurd debt situations, which nearly led clubs to bankruptcy and then put them in the hands of funds that had not received money back.

“I’m still wondering whether some teams that won in the past could even register for the season. I was about to buy Milan, but Mister Li got it, and you know how it finished. How about Zhang? We no longer know where he is. He was also forced to leave Inter due to debts with Oaktree.”