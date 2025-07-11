IN DETAIL: Juventus close to striking new contract agreement with Yildiz

Juventus are moving to upgrade Kenan Yildiz's contract.

Just a year after he penned a new deal worth €1.5m-a-year, Juve intend to now more than double that 12 months on.

The Turkey international is now regarded as the most important player on Juve's books and TMW says an agreement is now close to being struck over a new package worth a base of €3.5m-a-year, rising to €4m-a-year including bonuses.

The deal will run to 2030, with terms rising year-upon-year, eventually reaching Juve's wage ceiling of €6m-a-year.

The agreement will also include a 12-month option to 2031.