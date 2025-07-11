Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Why Chelsea's decision to allow Noni Madueke to join Arsenal seems strange
Branthwaite's incredible release clause revealed after Man Utd bid was rejected
Man Utd complete the signing of Southampton teenager after over a year of scouting

IN DETAIL: Juventus close to striking new contract agreement with Yildiz

Carlos Volcano
IN DETAIL: Juventus close to striking new contract agreement with Yildiz
IN DETAIL: Juventus close to striking new contract agreement with YildizAction Plus
Juventus are moving to upgrade Kenan Yildiz's contract.

Just a year after he penned a new deal worth €1.5m-a-year, Juve intend to now more than double that 12 months on.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Turkey international is now regarded as the most important player on Juve's books and TMW says an agreement is now close to being struck over a new package worth a base of €3.5m-a-year, rising to €4m-a-year including bonuses.

The deal will run to 2030, with terms rising year-upon-year, eventually reaching Juve's wage ceiling of €6m-a-year.

The agreement will also include a 12-month option to 2031. 

Mentions
Serie AYildiz KenanJuventusFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona plan Serie A transfer raid in next 48hrs
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Albertini happy seeing AC Milan sign Ricci