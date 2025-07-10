Albertini happy seeing AC Milan sign Ricci

AC Milan hero Demetrio Albertini admits he's a fan of Samuele Ricci.

Italy international Ricci joined Milan last week from Torino.

Albertini told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "For me, it's a wonderful idea that reminds me of the investment made a few years ago in (Sandro) Tonali."

Asked if Ricci reminds him of himself, Albertini said: "In terms of the opportunities he has at his disposal, yes. When I arrived at Milan, I played a few metres further forward, but then I dropped back and became a metronome like him.

"I perhaps had more long throws and more through balls, but Ricci is very good at dictating the team's tempo."

On Milan being linked with Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, he added: "I don't mind. I'd take the Vlahovic I saw at Fiorentina with my eyes closed. I repeat: with my eyes closed. After his experience at Juventus, I've had a few more doubts, but I'm convinced someone like Vlahovic, if given the right conditions, would do well at Milan."