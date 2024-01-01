Hellas Verona coach Zanetti delighted with victory at Genoa: We played like a real team

Hellas Verona coach Paolo Zanetti was delighted with their 2-0 win at Genoa.

Verona won 2-0 via goals from Jackson Tchatchoua and a Casper Tengstedt penalty.

Zanetti later said, "We studied the game as we always do. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. A game with a very high difficulty coefficient, in a wonderful stadium and against a strong team. We were good at staying in the game but also at always wanting to attack certain spaces, where they knew they would give us space.

"We played a complete game, like a real team. Beyond the points, which are important, we don't deny that it was a dream to start with two victories like that. We were much more humble in terms of predictions but we worked and showed ourselves that if we want we can do it. The guys who have arrived, slowly are learning what it means to play for Hellas."

Zanetti also said: "I would like to have an idea of ​​a team that is quite flexible. It is important to try to have different systems otherwise the opponents take your measure. This team can defend well in this way. From how we started it was better to defend in this way, football goes a bit in this direction.

"The important thing is to have players to be able to change, many have changed and some will also be discovered. I think that on a numerical level we are there, now we need to raise the physical aspects of some guys who can give us a big hand."