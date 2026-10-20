AC Milan eager to secure Rabiot's future with fresh contract

AC Milan are reportedly preparing a new contract for Adrien Rabiot following the French midfielder's impressive performances under Ruben Amorim this season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri want to extend Rabiot's stay until 2030, despite his existing agreement running until 2028, with an option for another year.

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The 31-year-old has emerged as a key figure, contributing four goals and three assists this campaign, including a strike against Atalanta at the weekend.

Club owner Gerry Cardinale is reportedly delighted with Rabiot's influence, particularly his leadership qualities, which have made him an increasingly important presence in the dressing room.

Milan believe Rabiot's experience, consistency and tactical adaptability make him an integral part of their long-term plans as they seek further success.