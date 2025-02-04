Gimenez thrilled with AC Milan move: Zlatan my role model

Santiago Gimenez has explained his move to AC Milan.

The Mexico striker has left Feyenoord for Milan in a permanent transfer and was presented to the local media this morning.

The emotions of this transfer to Milan:

"One of my main dreams since childhood was playing in Europe and I made it come true. And now that I'm in Europe I wanted to play in a big club and I want to leave my mark."

How are you physically? Are you available for Roma?

"Actually I had a little injury in the last game, but now I'm very ready."

The behind the scenes of the transfer?

"First of all, even though they were following me from the last market, I tried to focus on the game. The family and group behind me made it possible. I am a man of faith and I let everything be left in the hands of God."

Your feeling from outside Milan? How many goals do you think you can score?

"I can promise that I will do everything I can. I don't believe in individualism but in teamwork. This is a competitive team that can win a lot. I don't promise an X number of goals but I will do my best."

Best value and striker you are inspired by?

"One I follow as a footballer is Zlatan (Ibrahimovic, director). I feel this responsibility, it's wonderful for me. Strong points? Passion, power. Then there will be details to file, which I will do here."

How difficult was it to convince Feyenoord to let you go?

"Zlatan and my representatives should answer for this, they are the ones who pushed. I just had to play and leave everything in the hands of God. We players do not enter into negotiations and quarrels, we think about playing."

What is the meaning of shirt number 7? Were you afraid that the deal would jump?

"For this summer's proposal, Milan has always been a dream and a goal. I only focus on working and playing, knowing that the doors were always open. The number 7 has many meanings, meanwhile it was available and then it is Shevchenko's number. And in the Bible it's the perfect number, choosing it was easy."

You will immediately challenge Feyenoord: how do you live this game?

"It will be a beautiful moment. It's football, it happens. It will be special, it was my family and it will continue to be so."

You represent Mexico:

"Each player has a responsibility to bring the national flag to the pitch. For me it is a great honor, I would like to leave my mark. We are a very united country in Mexico. And today at Milan I will have all of Mexico next to me."

Can you become better than Hugo Sanchez?

"I am not here to make comparisons with other players, I am here to leave my mark. With humility, faith, working hard. I will try to make my way. I am Santiago Gimenez."