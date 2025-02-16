Gimenez happy proving matchwinner in AC Milan win against Verona

AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez was happy scoring in their win against Hellas Verona.

Gimenez scored a second goal for his new club to earn Milan their 1-0 win.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "A player's career is a marathon, always! But I'm sure that more goals will come.

“Wherever I am there are great players. I always have to be ready to do well and take advantage of every opportunity."

After Andriy Shevchenko and Christian Pulisic, Gimenez becomes the third player to score for Milan on his Serie A home debut.