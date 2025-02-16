Ibrahimovic happy seeing Gimenez prove AC Milan matchwinner

AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic stood in for coach Sergio Conceicao after their 1-0 win against Verona.

Santiago Gimenez struck the winner for Milan, with Conceicao not appearing for the post-match media conference after learning of the passing of Porto president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I am here because the coach is in the locker room, he is very shaken at the death of the Porto president, who was like a father to him. So I am here,” Ibrahimovic told Sky Italia.

“I expected things to go this well, because Gimenez is someone who likes to score goals and this is a team where the ball does get into the box. You just have to be ready to meet it and put it into the net.

“It is not easy coming to Italian football as a foreigner, but we are helping him to settle in and step by step get stronger.”

He also said, “This is a very important victory. It’s true we only scored one goal, but we dominated and if you score early, then it totally opens up. With all due respect to Verona, they came to San Siro only to defend and it is not easy to play against a well-organised team. If you score early, it’s a very different game.”