Tribal Football
Most Read
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Vinicius Junior REJECTS new contract offer from Real Madrid
REVEALED: Story behind Ramos' Monterrey number explained
Atletico Madrid media team take pre-derby dig at Real Madrid

Gimenez "very happy" to score first AC Milan goal in victory at Empoli

Carlos Volcano
Gimenez "very happy" to score first AC Milan goal in victory at Empoli
Gimenez "very happy" to score first AC Milan goal in victory at EmpoliAC Milan
Santiago Gimenez was delighted scoring a first goal for AC Milan on Saturday.

Gimenez struck in victory at Empoli - becoming the first Mexican to do so for the Rossonero.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He later said,  "I'm very happy, it was a difficult match but we came in well and made the difference.

"Against Feyenoord it will be a tough match, but also full of emotions for me."

Milan meet Gimenez's former club Feyenoord in their Champions League round 16 playoff this week.

Mentions
Serie AGimenez SantiagoAC MilanEmpoliFeyenoord
Related Articles
Conceicao delighted with AC Milan for victory at Empoli
Empoli coach D’Aversa admits Conceicao row; brands Gimenez "sneaky" after defeat to AC Milan
Gimenez on target as AC Milan battle past Empoli in fiery Serie A encounter