Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Sporting and Real Oviedo: The historic Segunda Division derby powered in Mexico
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Why Salah will accept new Liverpool contract after Slot's promising start
REVEALED: Why Tuchel rejected Man Utd

Gilmour: I'm excited about Napoli move

Gilmour: I'm excited about Napoli move
Gilmour: I'm excited about Napoli move
Gilmour: I'm excited about Napoli moveTribalfootball
Billy Gilmour says he's eager to get started at Napoli.

Gilmour left Brighton for Napoli on deadline day last Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told The Herald: "I'm excited. It's a new challenge, a new culture. I'm looking forward to it. I've just been beaten by Scotland, so it's a bit disappointing and it's hard to think about at the moment.

"But it will definitely help that Scott (McTominay) is also there. Scott is a good friend. So, hopefully we can both progress and improve. I've spoken to a couple of the guys who are already in Italy.

"We've got a few in the squad here as well, so I've spoken to them. They've said it's a very good league and I'm looking forward to it. Like I said, I'm excited."

Mentions
Serie AGilmour BillyMcTominay ScottNapoliBrighton
Related Articles
Gilmour happy joining Napoli: Let's get to work!
Negri backing Napoli push for Prem pair Gilmour, McTominay: Two excellent talents
Brighton midfielder Gilmour agrees Napoli terms