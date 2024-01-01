Gilmour: I'm excited about Napoli move

Billy Gilmour says he's eager to get started at Napoli.

Gilmour left Brighton for Napoli on deadline day last Friday.

He told The Herald: "I'm excited. It's a new challenge, a new culture. I'm looking forward to it. I've just been beaten by Scotland, so it's a bit disappointing and it's hard to think about at the moment.

"But it will definitely help that Scott (McTominay) is also there. Scott is a good friend. So, hopefully we can both progress and improve. I've spoken to a couple of the guys who are already in Italy.

"We've got a few in the squad here as well, so I've spoken to them. They've said it's a very good league and I'm looking forward to it. Like I said, I'm excited."