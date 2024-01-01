Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Arsenal ponder meeting buyout clause for Napoli star Osimhen
Man Utd to face team of free agents at Carrington
Man Utd midfielder still not back in training after freak shoulder injury

Gila: Southampton fights? Shows Lazio fight for eachother

Gila: Southampton fights? Shows Lazio fight for eachother
Gila: Southampton fights? Shows Lazio fight for eachother
Gila: Southampton fights? Shows Lazio fight for eachotherAction Plus
Lazio defender Mario Gila says their battle with Southampton last night proved their commitment.

The preseason match finished 1-1, with Charly Alcaraz sent off for Southampton and Alessio Romagnoli for Lazio.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gila later told Lazio's website: "I'm very happy to be back, I missed the pitch a lot. I think we're finding ourselves a bit. 

"I love and the feeling of belonging in the group, the images of the fight are not beautiful but they show that we fight for each other. Today we played a difficult match against a good team and, as the coach said, we missed a bit in finishing."

The Spanish centre-back continued: "I have a lot of faith in the team, I see a lot of potential. Team objectives? I want much more than what we did last season. In the end I think that the potential to go to the Champions League places that we all dream of is there. Due to my characteristics I feel good when I go to the man, I'm happy because the team is very committed to what the coach asks for."

Mentions
Serie AGila MarioLazioSouthamptonPremier League
Related Articles
Martin enjoyed Southampton "aggression" for Lazio draw
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Casemiro v Rabiot at Man Utd; Juventus Galeno push; SPL won't drop De Bruyne plans
Lazio "approached" Greenwood but bidding war became too much