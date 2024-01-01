Gentile upbeat on Juventus title hopes with Motta in charge

Juventus legend Claudio Gentile is upbeat on their title chances this season.

Gentile has been impressed by Juve's early form under coach Thiago Motta.

He told RAI Radio 1: "There is a new coach, who will still have to work to make his thoughts clear, it will take a bit of time. Despite the last result not being optimal, the team plays good football.

"We will see later to give a judgement on this Juventus. Scudetto? On the tenth day we will begin to understand the true value of this team, I am optimistic. There is a young coach who has achieved good results, his playing philosophy has not yet entered the mechanisms of the team, but there are the conditions to imagine a protagonist Juve."

On Dusan Vlahovic, Gentile added: "From what we saw in the first part of his career, he has shown that he is a quality player. He is going through a bit of a shadow period in which he is showing his true potential. I am convinced and optimistic that sooner or later he will emerge, he has physique, class, he has everything."