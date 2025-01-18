Genoa coach Vieira finds Masini positive in Roma defeat

Genoa coach Patrick Vieira concedes Roma were too strong on Friday night.

The Giallorossi ran-out eventual 3-1 winners at the Olimpico.

Vieira said afterwards: “There is a very big difference in terms of quality, because Roma are a side built for the Champions League, so we came here with character and confidence for at least an hour, then it was very difficult once we conceded the second goal."

On goalscorer Patrizio Masini, Vieira continued: “Masini has the qualities we are looking for, because he gives his all for the teammates and these are important values for us, for the fans, and we need players who give their maximum for the team when they are on the pitch.

“We had some positive periods, but the difference in quality was too big tonight. We can learn a lot from this game, though.”