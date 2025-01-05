Gasperini tips two of Atalanta players for coaching careers

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has tipped two of his players for big coaching careers.

Gasperini can see Sead Kolasinac and Marten de Roon as two players capable of eventually moving into the dugout.

“Everyone knows La Dea now, but it’s the finer details that make you win,” Gasperini told Sportweek.

“The attitude of my players and that of our opponents constantly suggest adjustments, which make us unpredictable while staying true to our principles.

“Kolasinac and De Roon already know it all; they will be the Thiago Mottas and Palladinos of tomorrow, coaches who are already ready.”

