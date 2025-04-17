Tribal Football
Most Read
The 11 Arsenal and Real Madrid stars who will miss the clash at the Bernabeu
Lewis-Skelly joins Fabregas and Meyer in Champions League elite ranks
Vinicius Junior breaks Ronaldo Nazario’s Real Madrid goal record
Carlo Ancelotti reveals shock 'dream' job amid Real Madrid sack rumours

Galeone won over by Napoli midfielder Gilmour: Conte can rely on him

Carlos Volcano
Galeone won over by Napoli midfielder Gilmour
Galeone won over by Napoli midfielder GilmourRoberto Ramaccia / Alamy / Profimedia
Serie A coaching great Giovanni Galeone admits he's a fan of Napoli midfielder Billy Gilmour.

Gilmour has been largely overshadowed by Scotland teammate Scott McTominay at Napoli this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Galeone sees something special in the summer arrival from Brighton, telling Radio Kiss Kiss: "I liked Napoli against Empoli. If (Antonio) Conte's team manages not to concede a goal, then they score one and that's a big advantage.

"In Bologna I didn't like the defensive phase, then against Empoli they did it well and in fact the match came out.

"Gilmour is a player who knows how to defend and how to set up, together with (Stanislav) Lobotka, (Giovanni) Di Lorenzo and (Matteo) Politano he is good in that part of the pitch, as does (Andre-Franck) Anguissa.

"If the Cameroonian needs to rest, Conte has a good alternative. He doesn't look out of place in that role. If Napoli wants to strengthen for next year they must take at least one strong player for each role."

Mentions
Serie AGilmour BillyNapoliEmpoli
Related Articles
The Calcio Comment: Lukaku determined to win Scudetto for Napoli - and Conte
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Arsenal make Sesko contact; Griezmann yet to make Atletico call; Beto rethinks future
Antonio Conte sends defiant message as Napoli keep Serie A hopes alive