Galatasaray coach Okan admits Calhanoglu hopes: But Osimhen the priority

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk admits he'd welcome a deal for Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

However, Okan maintains that Gala's priority is reaching an agreement with Napoli over the permanent signing of Victor Osimhen.

"Everyone wants him, he's one of the best midfielders in Europe," the coach said in an interview with Sporx.

"I've known him since he was 16, and his love for Galatasaray is immense, but the Osimhen issue is becoming more important in terms of budget. We'll make our moves later."

Okan also said of Calhanoglu: "He currently plays for a team that expects a significant income. If you sell a player of that calibre, you'll pay a lot of money for a player of the same calibre, so Inter's expectations are normal.

"It's important to get certain players," he added, "but we don't know what our budget will be or what the other side's expectations will be. The numbers for these types of players are very high. For now, we haven't taken any steps in this direction."

