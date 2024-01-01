Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City explore buying back Palmer from Chelsea
Arsenal receive boost over Saka injury concerns
Arsenal calm amid Real Madrid pressure for Saliba
Man Utd captain Fernandes: We all thought Oyedele would join us from academy

Gabbia agent reveals AC Milan contract talks

Gabbia agent reveals AC Milan contract talks
Gabbia agent reveals AC Milan contract talksAction Plus
The agent of AC Milan defender Mattia Gabbia says new contract talks are underway.

Gabbia has quickly become a key member of Milan's team this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And agent Tullio Tinti told TMW: “He’s made the step up over the last two seasons, he’s aware of what he has to offer.

“He is a great guy and an important player, he’s earned everything himself. He started lower down in the pcking order, but he’s earned his place through his performances. 

“We will talk soon, they’ve called me and we will discuss it soon. He’s really happy, he’s worn the Milan shirt since he was a little boy, so he’s really happy to be able to renew and have this appreciation from the management. Obviously, we still need to discuss (the details).” 

Mentions
Serie AGabbia MatteoAC MilanFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Massimo Oddo exclusive: Missing Barcelona move; stunned by Roma's De Rossi sacking; winning the lot
Udinese winger Thauvin convinced he has one final big club move left
AC Milan attacker Ibrahimovic Jr asked about Hammarby loan