Gabbia agent reveals AC Milan contract talks

The agent of AC Milan defender Mattia Gabbia says new contract talks are underway.

Gabbia has quickly become a key member of Milan's team this season.

And agent Tullio Tinti told TMW: “He’s made the step up over the last two seasons, he’s aware of what he has to offer.

“He is a great guy and an important player, he’s earned everything himself. He started lower down in the pcking order, but he’s earned his place through his performances.

“We will talk soon, they’ve called me and we will discuss it soon. He’s really happy, he’s worn the Milan shirt since he was a little boy, so he’s really happy to be able to renew and have this appreciation from the management. Obviously, we still need to discuss (the details).”