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French Serie A footballer Yael Trepy in intensive care after swimming accident

Trepy in action for Cagliari
Trepy in action for CagliariCanu / Fotogramma / Zuma Press / Profimedia

French footballer Yael Trepy, who plays for Serie A club Cagliari, is in intensive care, the Italian club confirmed on Monday, with media reporting that the 20-year-old nearly drowned in a swimming pool.

Cagliari said Trepy "is currently in intensive care at the hospital in Sassari," adding the club remains "in close contact with the medical staff and the player's family".

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"The club asks for privacy to be respected and will provide further updates as soon as possible," Cagliari said in a statement without disclosing the circumstances of the accident.

Italian media reported Trepy had to be rescued after swallowing a lot of water in a swimming pool on Sunday in Porto Cervo, northern Sardinia.

He was placed in a medically induced coma, the reports added.

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Serie AYael TrepyCagliari

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