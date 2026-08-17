Newcastle 'offered' former Chelsea star as Amorim continues AC Milan clear out

AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim wants to sell several players before the end of August to lighten his squad burden at the San Siro.

Amorim replaced Max Allegri in June as the Serie A giants look to haul themselves back into a competitive position domestically and in European competition.

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However, after failing to qualify for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League, Amorim's budget has been cut, and he's ready to listen to offers on a stack of key names.

Premier League pair Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are both exploring a possible offer for Youssouf Fofana and Newcastle United have been altered to Christopher Nkunku's availability following talks with Amorim.

Nkunku is rumoured to be open to another crack at the Premier League - after two injury-ravaged seasons at Chelsea - and AC Milan will consider bids in the region of €25M for the France international.

As part of his career rebuild in Milan, Nknunku scored eight goals in his debut 2025/26 season, but unfinished business in England could propel an exit.