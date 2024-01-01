Frattesi happy with progress at Inter Milan

Davide Frattesi is happy with his progress at Inter Milan.

The former Roma midfielder is in his second season with the Nerazzurri.

He said from Italy's camp: “It’s already better than last year.

“Jokes aside, I understand Mister Inzaghi and that’s why I’ve never tried to bother anyone about it.

“There are four of us and we’re all top-level players, it’s not easy. Last year I turned up at a team that had just won the Scudetto and reached a Champions League final, it’s not easy.”