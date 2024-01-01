Tribal Football
Most Read
SHOCKER! Ten Hag Man Utd team talk secretly recorded at Aston Villa
REVEALED: The big De Ligt concern Bayern Munich had before Man Utd sale
McCarthy: If the rest of Man Utd had the attitude of these two teammates...
REVEALED: Klopp's mega contract at Red Bull

Frattesi happy with progress at Inter Milan

Frattesi happy with progress at Inter Milan
Frattesi happy with progress at Inter MilanAction Plus
Davide Frattesi is happy with his progress at Inter Milan.

The former Roma midfielder is in his second season with the Nerazzurri.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said from Italy's camp: “It’s already better than last year.

“Jokes aside, I understand Mister Inzaghi and that’s why I’ve never tried to bother anyone about it. 

“There are four of us and we’re all top-level players, it’s not easy. Last year I turned up at a team that had just won the Scudetto and reached a Champions League final, it’s not easy.” 

Mentions
Serie AFrattesi DavideInter
Related Articles
Leonardo takes aim at owners of AC Milan and Inter
Beccalossi urges Inter Milan play Lautaro to his strengths: He's not a No10
Inter Milan president Marotta explains need for foreign investment; plans for new stadium