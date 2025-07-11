Tribal Football
Forest to make offer TODAY for Hellas Verona fullback

Paul Vegas
Hellas Verona fullback Jackson Tchatchoua is a target for Nottingham Forest.

TMW says Forest are preparing to make an offer for the Cameroon international.

Indeed, it's suggested Forest could table a €10m bid as early as today in an effort to burn off competition.

Galatasaray, Marseille, plus Serie A pair Fiorentina and Torino are also interested in Tchatchoua.

The 23 year-old came through the system at Charleroi before joining Verona two years ago.

