Forest to make offer TODAY for Hellas Verona fullback
Hellas Verona fullback Jackson Tchatchoua is a target for Nottingham Forest.
TMW says Forest are preparing to make an offer for the Cameroon international.
Indeed, it's suggested Forest could table a €10m bid as early as today in an effort to burn off competition.
Galatasaray, Marseille, plus Serie A pair Fiorentina and Torino are also interested in Tchatchoua.
The 23 year-old came through the system at Charleroi before joining Verona two years ago.