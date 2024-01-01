Fonseca delighted as AC Milan thump Venezia

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca was delighted with their rout of Venezia on Saturday.

Milan won 4-0 via goals from Theo Hernandez and Youssouf Fofana struck before Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham both converted penalties.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We need to deal with everything in a balanced fashion. My choices are always thinking about what is best for the team. So if I chose not to start Rafa and Theo, as I did against Lazio, they accept it,” Fonseca told Sky Italia.

“They are very important players and proved today just how important they are for us, but in families you do not always agree on everything, the important thing is to focus on what is best for everyone.

“Our season already started four rounds ago, we dropped points and need to recover lost ground, but it was important to win and to win like this. It gives the players confidence to keep growing.

“We can talk about tactics and technique, but energy and attitude are very important for a team that wants to play this type of football. The work done on the pitch was important, but so was studying videos, having conversations in the locker room, it was all important.”