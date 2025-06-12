Tribal Football
Most Read
Rabiot on Greenwood: If he hadn't had all of his problems, Mason would be the star...
Sporting president gives major update on Viktor Gyokeres: I will not demand €100M euros...
Segunda Division promotion playoffs: Oviedo take control against Almeria; Mirandes and Real Racing all square
Man Utd launching swap offer for Napoli-owned striker Osimhen

Flamengo signing Jorginho: I had offers to return to Serie A

Carlos Volcano
Flamengo signing Jorginho: I had offers to return to Serie A
Flamengo signing Jorginho: I had offers to return to Serie AAction Plus
Flamengo signing Jorginho admits he had offers to return to Italy this summer.

Jorginho has left Arsenal for Flamengo, signing last week in order to be registered for the Club World Cup.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The former Napoli midfielder told TMW: "Why did I return to Brazil? Because it is the country where I was born and I have never played. I wanted to have this experience. I would like to do well here too to give satisfaction to my family.

"It's a good group, motivated. And we have a very good coach, prepared. We want to win. I expect a strong Flamengo."

Asked if he had the chance to return to Italy, Jorginho also said: “Yes. But there is a long way between saying and doing. I am happy with the choice I made."

On his time with Arsenal and Chelsea, he added: “A beautiful experience, which made me grow a lot as a player and as a person. I learned about English culture. The country, the people. I won a lot. It was all very beautiful.”

Mentions
Serie AJorginhoFlamengo RJArsenalNapoliChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Napoli planning a huge swoop for Chelsea defender Chalobah this summer
Why Victor Osimhen's dream move to the Premier League isn't quite working out
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Newcastle turn to Chelsea winger Madueke; Bayern Munich Leao push; Ter Stegen and Man Utd