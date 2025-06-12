Flamengo signing Jorginho: I had offers to return to Serie A
Jorginho has left Arsenal for Flamengo, signing last week in order to be registered for the Club World Cup.
The former Napoli midfielder told TMW: "Why did I return to Brazil? Because it is the country where I was born and I have never played. I wanted to have this experience. I would like to do well here too to give satisfaction to my family.
"It's a good group, motivated. And we have a very good coach, prepared. We want to win. I expect a strong Flamengo."
Asked if he had the chance to return to Italy, Jorginho also said: “Yes. But there is a long way between saying and doing. I am happy with the choice I made."
On his time with Arsenal and Chelsea, he added: “A beautiful experience, which made me grow a lot as a player and as a person. I learned about English culture. The country, the people. I won a lot. It was all very beautiful.”