Flamengo signing Jorginho: I had offers to return to Serie A

Flamengo signing Jorginho admits he had offers to return to Italy this summer.

Jorginho has left Arsenal for Flamengo, signing last week in order to be registered for the Club World Cup.

The former Napoli midfielder told TMW: "Why did I return to Brazil? Because it is the country where I was born and I have never played. I wanted to have this experience. I would like to do well here too to give satisfaction to my family.

"It's a good group, motivated. And we have a very good coach, prepared. We want to win. I expect a strong Flamengo."

Asked if he had the chance to return to Italy, Jorginho also said: “Yes. But there is a long way between saying and doing. I am happy with the choice I made."

On his time with Arsenal and Chelsea, he added: “A beautiful experience, which made me grow a lot as a player and as a person. I learned about English culture. The country, the people. I won a lot. It was all very beautiful.”