Fiorentina tribute to departing Bonaventura

Giacomo Bonaventura has been released by Fiorentina.

The midfielder's contract has now expired in these hours and will not be renewed, as communicated by the club.

"Thank you Jack! You will always be part of the Viola history! Good luck for your next adventure," was the message from the club on social media.

During his time with Fiorentina, Bonaventura put together some very important numbers, including 162 appearances, 22 goals and 22 assists.