Fiorentina president Commisso angry new stadium plans blocked: Disgrace

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has blasted the system inside Italian football

Commisso is angry with the limits he faces in trying to invest in Fiorentina.

He explained: “We have reached two Conference League finals and one in Coppa Italia.

“We are sorry we didn’t win, but three Finals in five years is a big result. We hoped we’d do even more in Serie A and we are around the 7th-8th placement.

"We can and want to climb the table, but if we put together the results, the investments and the creation of a new training centre that everyone admires, I think the overall judgment is surely positive.

"Unfortunately, the Italian football system is a disgrace, not just for us but all those who want to invest.

“Municipalities own everything and put one thousand limits that, in the end, block private investors who are ready to progress. Clubs must own stadiums, not municipalities. I don’t believe it’s my fault, but I consider the lack of a new stadium my biggest failure.

"Perhaps I should say the biggest regret because I was not allowed to do it. We could not change anything in five years, and with the works at the Stadio Franchi, more will pass.”