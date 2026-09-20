Fiorentina peg back Napoli to snatch battling Serie A draw

Billy Gilmour’s first Serie A goal in almost a year was only enough for a point as SSC Napoli played out a 1-1 draw with ACF Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi – the first time either side has drawn in Serie A this season.

After winning their first two competitive matches since Paolo Vanoli returned to the dugout, Fiorentina started the lunchtime fixture with real purpose, striking the woodwork twice inside the opening 20 minutes.

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First, Arthur Atta sent the ball crashing against the frame of the goal when he closed down Rafa Marin’s clearance, just moments before Nicolo Fagioli saw his long-range effort pushed onto the crossbar.

Match stats Flashscore

Those close shaves acted as a wake-up call for the visitors, who soon hit the post through Mathías Olivera’s deflected header. David de Gea was forced to make a superb reaction save to keep out Olivera’s follow-up effort, but there was nothing the experienced shot-stopper could do to prevent Billy Gilmour from netting from the subsequent corner.

In a routine straight off the training ground, the Scottish midfielder made a late, untracked dash into the box to meet Matteo Politano’s outswinging corner, sending his controlled volley out of the goalkeeper’s reach.

Gilmour’s effort proved enough to give Napoli the lead at half-time for the first time this season, but the slender advantage disappeared within six minutes of the restart, when Alex Jimenez’s driven effort from distance deflected wickedly off Marin and beyond the outstretched Vanja Milinkovic-Savic at the near post.

Fiorentina celebrate their equaliser REUTERS / Jennifer Lorenzini

With the home crowd up, Víctor Valdepenas threatened to complete a swift turnaround, but Milinkovic-Savic was on hand to keep out the fierce shot.

It was then the turn of De Gea to make two crucial interventions, reacting smartly to thwart David Neres and Costantino Favasuli as Napoli pushed for a winner in the closing stages.

Massimiliano Allegri’s charges had to be content with a point that leaves them in ninth spot with just two wins in five games. Meanwhile, La Viola remain in 16th after going winless in their first three home league games, having now conceded 12 goals, the joint-second-worst tally in the league.

Flashscore Man of the Match: David de Gea (ACF Fiorentina)

See all the stats from the match here