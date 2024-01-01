Fiorentina open to selling Gonzalez to Newcastle this summer for a big fee

Newcastle United target Nico Gonzalez’s Fiorentina exit is likely to be finalized soon.
The Italian club have secured Andrea Colpani from Monza, which means they have a Gonzalez replacement.
Per La Nazione, Serie A side are said to be open to selling Gonzalez for a big fee.
They are seeking a fee of at least €35 million, which could rise due to add-ons.
Newcastle are keeping themselves informed, but have not put in a formal bid.
The Magpies are in a tough financial position and may have to sell players before they can buy.