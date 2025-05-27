Tribal Football
Fiorentina forward Zaniolo denies Roma claims of Primavera ruck: But I lost my temper

Fiorentina forward Zaniolo denies Roma claims of Primavera ruck: But I lost my temperČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Giuseppe Maffia
Fiorentina forward Nicolo Zaniolo has denied Roma claims of hitting two of their players after the Primavera championship semi-final.

Zaniolo attended the game and it was claimed from Roma officials that Zaniolo hit two of the Viola young players.

But writing on Instagram, he insisted: "I want to apologise with all my heart for what happened yesterday. I know I reacted badly and I take responsibility for it. I went there with the sole intention of sending a positive signal, of being close to the boys in a difficult moment after the match.

"Unfortunately, I was verbally provoked by a boy and, wrongly, I lost my temper. It is a mistake that weighs on me, especially because I know I have to be an example for the younger ones. However, I want to clarify that the facts are far from what has been reconstructed and that on my part, other than a verbal argument, there was no physically aggressive behavior."

Zaniolo also said: "I know I have disappointed someone with this episode, but I hope you can understand that it was not my intention to disrespect anyone. Having said that, I renew my apologies. As a man, as an athlete and as a person who loves this environment, I just want to rebuild and look forward with humility."

