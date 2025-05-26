Cesc Fabregas turns down chance to replace Claudio Ranieri at Roma

Cesc Fabregas has reportedly turned down the chance to replace Claudio Ranieri at Roma and is set to remain at Como for next season.

Per Sky Italia, Roma approached the former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder as they step up their search for a successor to Claudio Ranieri.

Ranieri, 73, is set to retire from management now that the season is over and take a senior advisory role at the club.

Roma are yet to announce who will replace him and Fabregas, 38, has ruled himself out of contention, preferring to stay with Como.

Fabregas had also been linked with a move to Bayer Leverkusen before they settle on brining former Man United boss Erik ten Hag.