Fiorentina coach Palladino relieved to overcome Pafos

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino admits he was concerned with the goals conceded in victory over Pafos.

The Viola won their Europa Conference League tie 3-2 on Thursday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It is a victory for the group, which was not easy, because Pafos are a well-organised team who know how to play football and until tonight had never conceded more than two goals,” Palladino told Sky Italia.

“There was a great spirit, but the performance is inevitably marred by giving away two entirely avoidable goals.

“At times we coaches say these pat phrases in post-match interviews, but I prefer to speak the truth.

“I am fortunate to have lads who give their all in training, but we can improve in every area. The more we work and train together, the better we will get.”