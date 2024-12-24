Fiorentina coach Palladino: Bove speech gave me goosebumps; we miss him

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino welcomed back Edouardo Bove for last night's defeat to Udinese.

Bove, on-loan from Roma, was back amongst his teammates after recovering from his on-field cardiac arrest earlier this month.

Palladino said after the defeat: "He made a speech that gave me goosebumps before the match: he is a piece of our heart, he lives for football and he has to stay in football."

The coach also stated: “We are missing Bove in terms of numbers… When the team was dropping off, I would move Edo from the wing to the centre of the pitch.

"We are missing that characteristic that he has and I am looking for different solutions."