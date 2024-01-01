FIGC president Gravina says Italy coach Spalletti has full support

FIGC president Gabriele Gravina says Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has their full support.

Italy need a draw with Croatia on Monday to reach the Euros final 16.

Gravina said: “I want to reaffirm the choice behind a project we are carrying on, which requires time and patience.

“The atmosphere is relaxed. We must not forget that these are the European Championships, there are many games and variables, with results also tied to the strength of the relative opponents.

“The defeat to Spain was deserved, and I saw the players disappointed, but not worried. We must keep going with the aim of making this project come true.”

He also said: "We chose the best coach on the market, he has a philosophy that we share and it is the only path we can go down. We must take into account there is a distance between us and the other big nations in terms of experience, as many of our players are over 23 and under 30, so do not have the same experience as the Croatia squad.

“We already said in 2021, we are a normal team, but to become special we need everything around us too, to work feeling confident and with the support of the fans. I understand expectations, but we must deal with reality.”