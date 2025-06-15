FIGC confirm Gattuso as new Italy coach

FIGC have confirmed the appointment of Rino Gattuso as new Italy coach.

Gattuso succeeds Luciano Spalletti after his dismissal last week.

The 2006 World Cup winner takes charge after leaving Hajduk Split at the end of last season. His initial task is to guide Italy to next year's World Cup.

"Gattuso is a symbol of Italian football," declared FIGC President Gabriele Gravina.

"The Azzurri jersey is like another layer of skin for him. His motivation, his professionalism and his experience will be crucial to best meet the national team's future goals.

"Understanding the importance of the goals we want to achieve, I thank him for the accessibility and full commitment with which he has accepted this challenge."

Gattuso's formal presentation will be held in Rome this Thursday.