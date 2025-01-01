Ex-Torino defender Ferri full of praise for "real gem" Ricci
Former Torino defender Giacomo Ferri admits he's a big fan of Samuel Ricci.
The midfielder has been linked with Inter Milan and Manchester City for this month's transfer window.
“Samuele has become a real gem,” Ferri told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
“He now handles both phases of the game: he directs, creates, and finishes.
“His consistency is exceptional, and he has reached the level of the most celebrated midfielders seen at Torino.
“I expect the national team coach to make him a key player for the upcoming matches.
“Moreover, Samuele is also a serious and modest guy, truly a treasure for the club.”