Ex-Torino defender Ferri full of praise for "real gem" Ricci

Former Torino defender Giacomo Ferri admits he's a big fan of Samuel Ricci.

The midfielder has been linked with Inter Milan and Manchester City for this month's transfer window.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Samuele has become a real gem,” Ferri told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He now handles both phases of the game: he directs, creates, and finishes.

“His consistency is exceptional, and he has reached the level of the most celebrated midfielders seen at Torino.

“I expect the national team coach to make him a key player for the upcoming matches.

“Moreover, Samuele is also a serious and modest guy, truly a treasure for the club.”