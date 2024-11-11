Ex-Roma president Sensi: The Friedkins should show their face

Former Roma president Rosella Sensi has taken aim at the club's current owners.

Ivan Juric's sacking after defeat to Bologna was the third coaching dismissal made by the Friedkins this year.

Sensi told Teleradiostereo: "I had a great teacher in my father. We didn't like the protests, Dad was often saddened and when he won the championship he asked me, 'Now have I made them happy?'. But he taught me to always put my face forward, even when it wasn't pleasant and when you don't deserve it.

"In one of the last matches at the stadium a 60-year-old man was red and shouted at me 'You have to go'. I was crying but I stayed there. I also saw Dino Viola protested at the stadium. The president must be ready to receive criticism, he must be an umbrella for the entire club in difficult moments to ensure balance at the club.

"The Friedkins chose not to speak, a decision taken from the beginning that also led to victories like the Conference."