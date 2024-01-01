Ex-PSG star Rothen slams Rabiot: I don't like being taken for an idiot!

Jerome Rothen has slammed Adrien Rabiot over his move to Olympique Marseille.

While with PSG, Rabiot claimed he could never see himself wearing the OM shirt.

But after seeing the former Juventus midfielder join OM, former PSG star Rothen barked: "It's not a nuisance.

"I don't like being taken for an idiot and when he arrived he lied to all the Parisians and those who love this club.

"You can't do what he did and said after spending seven years at the club and having made great statements 'I love PSG'."